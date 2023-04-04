NWA 312 PPV card adds a clown to the show

The NWA finalized the 312 PPV card by adding a clown to the show on April 7. No, I’m not making a joke reference to an easy target like Tyrus. The NWA booked an actual clown wrestler.

Introducing Yabo The Clown. The 6’4” wrestler will rumble with the wrecking ball known as Kratos.

This will be Yabo’s official NWA debut, but he is no stranger to competing against NWA talent. He came up short last year on the indies when challenging Cyon for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Yabo’s style involves clown tricks, like silly string and juggling, to set up moments of opportunity for offense. Yabo seems to have a manic edge in his personality.

The NWA 312 PPV lineup currently includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown

Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale: Homicide, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Rhett Titus, Jordan Clearwater, Odinson, Mercurio, Magic Jake Dumas, Brady Pierce, Rolando Freeman, Rush Freeman, Alex Taylor, Fodder, Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky, Jeremiah Plunkett, PJ Hawx, Hale Collins, Vik Dalishus, Matt Vine, Eric Jackson (winner earns title shot for NWA National Heavyweight Championship)

Natalia Markova vs. Labrava Escobar (pre-show)

NWA 312 will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

Does this lineup have you interested in the NWA 312 PPV?