John Morrison must have rubbed somebody the wrong way on the MLW matchmaking committee. The national openweight champion is being put through the ringer against top competition at War Chamber on April 6 in New York City and at Battle Riot V on April 8 in Philadelphia. The man now known as John Hennigan will have to reach into his bag of tricks if he wants to survive the weekend still holding the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Hennigan is in for a bruising with Jacob Fatu as his opponent at War Chamber.

Assuming Hennigan retains, then he’ll have double the trouble stepping into the ring against Lio Rush and Willie Mack in a triple threat at Battle Riot V.

This tough row to hoe for Hennigan has very convenient timing to coincide with the kidnapping of Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto). El Jefe is mysteriously absent and unable to handle negotiations for his Lucha Azteca crew.

On top of all that, Taya Valkyrie may see her time as MLW women’s featherweight champion coming to an end at the hands of Delmi Exo. Taya is freshly signed to AEW, so the math isn’t hard to make an educated prediction of a title change at War Chamber. Exo is ready to usher in a new era.

Ahead of next week’s nyc showdown for the World Featherweight title, @DelmiExo speaks on Taya and the title.https://t.co/XGZysY7AUI pic.twitter.com/7mtBXzoWRE — MLW (@MLW) March 30, 2023

Hard times could be coming for Lucha Azteca.

The advertised card for War Chamber on April 6 includes:

War Chamber: Alexander Hammerstone, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, Akira, & others led by Raven)

Alexander Hammerstone, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, Akira, & others led by Raven) MLW National Openweight Championship: John Hennigan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu MLW World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado (c) vs. Lio Rush

Lince Dorado (c) vs. Lio Rush MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Delmi Exo

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Delmi Exo MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) (c) vs. FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lion & Midas Black)

Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) (c) vs. FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lion & Midas Black) Opera Cup stage one: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman Opera Cup stage one: Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams Willie Mack vs. Sam Adonis

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Microman vs. Beastman

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy Leon vs. Clara Carreras

Ken Broadway vs. TJ Crawford

The advertised card for Battle Riot V on April 8 includes:

Battle Riot: 40 men enter, one leaves with a world title shot

40 men enter, one leaves with a world title shot MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. ???

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. ??? WXW Unified World Wrestling Championship: Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Calvin Tankman Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page

MLW had to shuffle the deck for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship contest. Alexander Hammerstone was originally booked to defend against NZO. Behind the scenes drama led to NZO parting ways with MLW. A new opponent for Hammer has yet to be announced.

The list of participants for the Battle Riot match includes Jacob Fatu, Juicy Finau, Lance Anoa’i, John Hennigan, Sam Adonis, Raven, Rickey Shane Page, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders, Lince Dorado, Calvin Tankman, Willie Mack, Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, Shigehiro Irie, Ray Jaz, Jimmy Lloyd, and Tracy Williams. That makes 19 out of 40 competitors.

Moving on to the here and now of MLW Underground airing Tuesday night on REELZ.

The fresh episode for April 4 at 10 pm ET is headlined by a hardcore match. The Second Gear Crew and The Calling are getting a head start on War Chamber when 1 Called Manders and Rickey Shane Page meet in the ring for violence.

The show will also feature two championship bouts. Lince Dorado defends the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Delirious, and the Natural Vibes duo of Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu arrive from Japan to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship against a pair of Full Blooded Italians in Little Guido and Ray Jaz.

Share your thoughts on the happenings in MLW.