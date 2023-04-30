Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 3 results & Week 4 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 23-29 — Stardom’s All Star Queendom PPV, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan Satsuma no Kuni, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Cameraperson, zoom in on the guy a whole lot of Cagesiders keep putting on their ballots...

While The Tribal Chief’s away... his silent enforcer gets two more wins on television, and spends back-to-back weeks in our top spot.

The husband & wife duo who won Impact’s top belts at Rebellion weren’t far behind WWE’s youngest Uce.

Reclaiming one of AEW’s secondary belts helped a hoss edge out the hoss who retained one of WWE’s. That slab of Austrian beef tied a Hall of Famer having a whole lot of fun with her heel turn.

Another tie came after G & T, this one between young & veteran show-stealers... both of whom are currently the popularity that comes from stealing shows. You can’t do that alone, though. And The Visionary’s recent dance partner got enough support to finish right behind him & the AAA Mega champ.

Saving and seemingly joining The Elite will get you votes, too.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 3

1. Solo Sikoa

2. Steve Maclin

3. Deonna Purrazzo

4. Wardlow

5. (tie) Gunther

5. (tie) Trish Stratus

7. (tie) El Hijo Del Vikingo

7. (tie) Seth Rollins

9. The Miz

10. Konosuke Takeshita

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where back-to-back first place finishes will skyrocket you over the early-season logjam...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 15

1. Solo Sikoa - 20

2. Mercedes Moné - 13

3. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9.5

3. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 9.5

5. (tie) Darby Allin - 9

5. (tie) Steve Maclin - 9

7. (tie) Orange Cassidy - 8

7. (tie) Deonna Purrazzo - 8

7. (tie) SANADA- 8

10. (tie) IYO SKY - 7

10. (tie) Wardlow - 7

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!