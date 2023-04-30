Rumor Look Back: Oct. 23 - 29, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Fightful Select says that they have sources within WWE who believe CM Punk would have never been brought back by Vince McMahon but with Triple H in charge it’s at least possible, no matter how unlikely it may be.
- I mean apparently he was backstage and they had a conversation recently, but sounds like he’ll be back in AEW soon. Wild time seeing Punk possibly mending fences with Jericho, Triple H, & the Miz after he was so inflammatory to all parties, whether legit complaints or not. We don’t have any knowledge about any meeting with the Elite, though.
- Ringside News claims WWE originally planned to return to Saudi Arabia in February 2023 but have now moved that to May.
- That would be Night of Champions coming up in May. (1/1)
- In this past week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer wrote that there was originally an expectation within WWE that Chris Jericho would return for one last run and a Hall of Fame induction when his AEW deal expired.
- You never know how things will play out. Right now, I’d guess he won’t be back for another run. I could see a Hall induction many years down the road after he’s officially retired.
- He also says that lately AEW hasn’t been booking wrestlers who are friends with Thunder Rosa like KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure.
- Tough break.
- The Observer notes that AEW will start filming backstage for a reality show in 2023 here soon. The tapings will apparently run for roughly one month or so.
- This was probably for the current AEW All Access show. (1/1)
- Bray Wyatt is listed internally as SmackDown’s top babyface, according to PW Insider. Drew McIntyre is #2.
- Well I’m sure that’s changed. With the draft started up, they’re going to have to reshuffle things, but Bray isn’t even on the draft eligibility list.
- Insider also notes that Wyatt is currently WWE’s top merch mover, which is likely one of the reasons the company was so happy with “The White Rabbit Project” and plans to do more angles like it in the future. There were those in the organization who pushed for things like it in the past, but Vince McMahon & his team never went for it.
- It’s a shame that things with Wyatt don’t work out. Hopefully it’s nothing serious the man is going through. As for the angles, they haven’t done anything like that since. (0/1)
- After missing both of last week’s shows with COVID, Fightful Select reports Triple H was back and running things at Raw last night.
- He still is. Just under the large shadow of his father-in-law.
- Wade Keller said on a recent PW Torch VIP Audio show that while he agrees Triple H would at least think about bringing CM Punk back to WWE for business reasons, someone “within the sphere of influence of Paul Levesque’s decision-making” would be “a hard ‘no’ on endorsing the return of CM Punk.”
- That would be a hard hatchet to bury, especially with the lawsuit.
- Another topic Keller recently hit was MJF’s return to AEW. His “hunch” is Tony Khan signed MJF to an extension before he returned, and that MJF is just saying he didn’t as part of an angle for the future.
- I don’t think there’s ever been confirmation about this - though it would make sense that they never confirm it until it’s past the deadline so they can continue the work.
- Keller also said that despite what happened Double or Nothing weekend, MJF is someone TK trusts to represent AEW. Keller reminded that the 26 year old hasn’t been involved in any backstage drama like so many others at the company: “I think MJF is going to grow into a locker room leader.”
- TK put the title on him so he clearly thinks he’s a man who can help carry the company.
- Charlotte Flair’s WWE return is expected much sooner rather than later.
- It was two months later, which it’s that much sooner than later. She immediately won the title. (0/1)
- Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that it feels like the AEW investigation into the All Out backstage brawl will conclude shortly and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are “coming back somewhat soon.”
- They were back by Full Gear in November losing to Death Triangle in a trios match. (1/1)
- Meltzer also said on WOR that the angle on Raw with Nikki Cross was indeed to get her out of the “Almost Super Hero” gimmick.
- Yeah, that was dead and buried. It never clicked for me, especially in its babyface iteration. The gimmick worked a bit better when she was heel. (1/1)
- Beyond that he speculates Cross could be added to another Bayley vs. Bianca Belair title match, which would give WWE an opening to put the championship on Bayley without having to pin Belair.
- That did not happen. (0/1)
- PW Insider says that the official next date for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel has not been locked down yet but will be in the Spring of 2023.
- As mentioned earlier, that is accurate. (1/1)
- Chris Jericho has applied to trademark “Ring of Jericho” and “The Ocho,” says Insider. He’s also applied for “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” which is likely related to his annual Cruise.
- I don’t think he’s used Blood Boat yet. I’m not sure that’d be the most alluring name for a cruise vacation.
- WWE’s annual Hell in a Cell PLE is “completely dead”, per WrestleVotes. The Twitter account told Give Me Sport the stipulation means a lot to Triple H, and he doesn’t want to force Hell in a Cell matches just because the show is coming up on the calendar.
- That seems accurate, though with Vince back at the reigns, we’ll see if it comes back. There was a Cell match at WrestleMania but no PPV for awhile. (1/1)
- Amidst yesterday’s back and forth between Karl Anderson and New Japan, Fightful Select noted there still are and always have been plans for Anderson to work NJPW dates in the near future. WWE is aware of and okay with this, and everything is fine between all parties. It’s not known what will happen with the NEVER Openweight title, however.
- He lost the belt at WrestleKingdom. (1/1)
- Fightful also says The Kingdom trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have signed multi-year deals with AEW. Maria’s deal doesn’t include wrestling, or booking/management responsibilities she had at ROH previously.
- They are in AEW now, though mainly work the ROH leg of the promotion. (1/1)
- WWE was rumored to have interest in Taven, and this report mentions that the Bennetts also had conversations with the company. It’s not known if they got a firm offer from Triple H & team, though. FTR apparently pushed for Tony Khan to sign them.
- They don’t feel as big without Adam Cole. But it’s better than the specific Taven run Kingdom.
- PW Insider adds that The Kingdom’s contracts are for three years and are “AEW deals,” meaning they don’t specify they’ll work strictly in Ring of Honor storylines or on ROH shows.
- Are there AEW specific deals or are they under one umbrella?
- Cathy Kelley also spoke to AEW earlier this year before returning to WWE, according to Fightful. The talks apparently went well, and it’s not known why she didn’t end up signing with TK’s company.
- She seemed like she had a very good relationship with Triple H & WWE so the return is not surprising.
- A lucha libre promoter who’s booked Laredo Kid in the past told Laredo Morning News the emergency surgery the AAA & Impact wrestler had over the weekend after working an AAA show was for “a rupture in his intestines.”
- God damn.
- Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were backstage at AEW Dynamite this week. There’s a lot of speculation that their return match will take place at Full Gear on Nov. 19, with the AEW world trios titles on the line.
- That’s accurate. (1/1)
- Sources told DAZN’s Steve Muehlhausen, “With the CM Punk statement and the pending return of The Elite, a lot of news on the incident after All Out is going to be coming out very shortly.”
- I don’t think that’s the case. We don’t know any more now than we did before this. (0/1)
- Per PW Insider, the reason Sheamus was written off WWE television is because he’s getting married this weekend.
- I bet a Sheamus wedding is a good time.
- Drew McIntyre will be at the wedding, which explains why he isn’t advertised for WWE’s live event this weekend in his home country of Scotland.
- Miro, and a handful of other wrestlers, were there too.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE has discussed an idea of making Austin Theory the first Money in the Bank contract holder to wait the full year before cashing in.
- That was not the case. (0/1)
- According to Fightful, Josh Woods has signed a full-time contract with AEW for multiple years.
- Does he still call himself “The Goods?”
- Based on how hot Bray Wyatt is right now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE is discussing a feud between Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Fightful Select’s sources refuted that report, however. One told Fightful they learned from Wyatt’s Fiend run that if he challenges the champ right away, “Where would we go from there?”
- He never came close. Just one match with LA Knight.
- There were lawyers involved for all sides almost immediately after the All Out brawl, but as of right now the WON reports no legal action has been taken and The Elite declined to press charges against CM Punk & Ace Steel.
- With Punk likely coming back, I don’t think there will be any legal action.
- Regarding the current TV absences of Alexa Bliss and Asuka, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Bliss is healthy and working WWE house shows, but Asuka might be dealing with a legitimate injury.
- These two women seem to disappear often, likely to no fault of their own.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE has discussed an idea of moving the annual Money in the Bank matches to WrestleMania. The men and women’s ladder matches would take place on different nights of WrestleMania weekend.
- It’s still a major Premium Live Event. (0/1)
- PW Insider says Chelsea Green filmed an “exit vignette” at the most recent Impact tapings, and the belief is she’s signing with WWE.
- She is in the E, talking to the manager. (1/1)
- According to Insider’s Mike Johnson, Juice Robinson and Bandido both recently signed AEW deals of unknown length.
- They’re both there. (2/2)
This week: 12/18 - 67%
Overall: 4,542/7,959 - 57.1%
Have a great week, everyone!
