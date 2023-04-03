NXT Tag Team reportedly requested & were granted WWE release

During last decade’s BritWres boom, and in the early days of WWE’s NXT UK brand, Zack Gibson was one of the most over heels on the United Kingdom & European pro wrestling scene. Alone and with his Grizzled Young Veterans tag team partner James Drake, crowd loved to hate “Liverpool’s #1”.

The former NXT UK Tag champs had appeared on the main U.S. show, but they officially moved over last summer as WWE was putting the London-based program on hiatus. That was in the final days of NXT Prime’s 2.0 phase, and Gibson & Drake were given new names — Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid — and allied with Joe Gacy’s Schism group.

On Saturday afternoon at NXT’s Stand & Deliver premium live event, Gacy, Fowler, Reid & Ava (aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s daughter Simone) lost a pre-show match to Chase U.

This morning (April 3), Fightful Select reported the duo asked WWE to release them from their contracts. Now, Wrestling Observer says that request has been granted.

Fightful’s report indicated that Gibson/Fowley & Reid/Drake were “expected to announce” their request themselves, but neither man has commented as of this writing.