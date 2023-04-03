Rumor Roundup: Raw After WrestleMania edition (Possible SPOILERS)

The Raw After WrestleMania is always a big show, but there’s never been one like the one coming our way from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena tonight (April 3).

This one comes not only on the heels of Roman Reigns’ divisive victory over Cody Rhodes to close WrestleMania 39, but also the ground-shaking news WWE is being sold to UFC owners Endeavor so the two sports entertainment brands can be spun off as a new company.

As we’d expect even under normal Raw After ‘Mania circumstances, there’s a lot of chatter about what is and isn’t going to happen on USA Network this evening. This special edition of the Rumor Roundup feature is a way to put those various tidbits in one place and give you a chance to discuss them. Feel free to share anything you’ve heard or read in the comments (usual rumor caveats* apply)!

Raw After WrestleMania Rumors:

Triple H will take a page out of Tony Khan’s book and open the show with an announcement, according to WRKD Wrestling.

Bad Bunny is set for Raw, per Fightful Select. The site wasn’t sure what the music superstar & Backlash host will be doing, but notes “there was a possible Dominik Mysterio angle with Bad Bunny pitched for the future.”

Possibly related, WRKD tweets that tonight’s show will feature “a special guest joining the LWO”.

A fan-shot video of Bray Wyatt driving around L.A. last night is making the social media rounds. In it, Wyatt is asked why he wasn’t at WrestleMania. He responds, “My WrestleMania’s tomorrow, bro.”

Cody Rhodes will team with a “mystery partner” to take on Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, per WRKD.

That mystery partner probably won’t be either Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn, as WRKD says they’ll be defending their newly won Tag titles tonight.

* If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.