Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 51 results & WrestleMania week vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — the Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, it’s our final vote of the year, which covers every pro wrestling show that was on national television or streamed on the internet from Mar. 26-April 2 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, ROH TV, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Impact & New Japan’s Multiverse PPV, ROH Supercard of Honor, WrestleMania 39 & all the indie shows that happened around it Los Angeles, and everything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Dream match or no, what there guys did was impressive...

They were followed by the New Japan Cup winner, and some guy who’s still got a story to finish.

A Hall of Famer popped his son, and we were there for it.

We’re always here for Der Ring General and The Icon, who brought very different energies to the week that was.

Friends and future Tag champs picked up a few more points at the bottom of the latest Top Ten, and a couple guys who entertained in defeat shared a point in the last spot.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 51

1. El Hijo Del Vikingo

2. Kenny Omega

3. SANADA

4. Cody Rhodes

5. Rey Mysterio

6. Gunther

7. Sting

8. Kevin Owens

9. Sami Zayn

10. (tie) Butch

10. (tie) Stokely Hathaway

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup in a week or so. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where it’s been a wrap for weeks, but we still had movement as the Intercontinental champion passed the Tribal Chief, and Roman’s WrestleMania nemesis crept into the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 25

1. Sami Zayn - 206

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 96

4. Gunther - 70

5. Roman Reigns - 66.5

6. Orange Cassidy - 58.5

7. (tie) Jey Uso - 56

7. (tie) Wardlow - 56

9. CM Punk - 54

10. (tie) Mark Briscoe - 53

10. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 53

Ready to do it again, for the last time in our 11th season? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.