Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that a Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes rematch is “very much on the table” to be the main event of WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.
- PWInsider says Roderick Strong’s WWE contract expired last November. He took several months off to heal up from various injuries he was dealing with at the end of his NXT run. His AEW debut happened in Florida since that’s where he lives, so they wouldn’t have to risk him being spotted at an airport and ruining the surprise.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE employees were “shocked” by CEO Nick Khan’s order to return to the office full-time in early May, partially due to the short notice. Many employees believe this was Vince McMahon’s decision.
- The Observer also notes that Hangman Adam Page is one of the key AEW wrestlers whose contract is up at the end of this year.
- Minneapolis-based reporter Patrick Kessler says his sources tell him the city is a finalist to host WrestleMania 41 in 2025.
- Per POST Wrestling, AEW’s recent signee Komander appeared to suffer a knee injury at a Demand Lucha event in Toronto on Thursday night. Komander was taken to the back after he did a moonsault, and he did not return to finish the multi-man match.
