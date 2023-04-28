A (very brief) look at Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth in new Twisted Metal show

We’ve been excited for Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, the killer clown who drives a weaponized ice cream truck in the post-apocalyptic demolition derby known as Twisted Metal, ever since he was announced for Peacock’s live action adaptation of the hit video game series.

Sure, Joe is only doing the physical performance of Twisted Metal’s most iconic character (Will Arnett of Arrested Development, Lego Batman, and BoJack Horseman fame is providing the voice). But we’re still psyched — both because we love the game, and because it’s a great gig for the reigning Ring of Honor Television champion.

We’re getting closer to the July 27 premiere of the 10 episode series on Peacock, and today (April 28) we got out first teaser trailer for the show. It mostly features star Anthony Mackie and his car, but we do get a quick peak at Joe as Sweet Tooth at the end.

Here’s a GIF our just the Samoan Submission Machine in a clown mask and a butcher’s apron...

In addition to Mackie and the Joe/Arnett tea-up, the live action Twisted Metal series also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, & Thomas Hayden Church. There’s tons of talent on the other side of the camera, too. Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick of Deadpool fame are producing, and credited with coming up with the series’ overall story.

Sounds like a violent good time to us.