Rumor Roundup: 2023 WWE Draft edition (Possible SPOILERS)

It’s Draft Night in the WWE Universe! While the company’s never put quite as much thought into the concept as some would like, the process of assigning wrestlers to Raw and SmackDown still holds a lot of appeal. WWE also treats Draft episodes of its two main roster brands as special occasions, which can mean surprises, guest stars, or big angles.

We’ve been hearing talk about plans for this year’s Draft for weeks, and even going back to before it was announced. As we get ready for Night One on SmackDown tonight (April 28), we pulled together this special edition of the Rumor Roundup feature as a way to put those various tidbits in one place and give you a chance to discuss them.

Feel free to share anything you’ve heard or read in the comments (usual rumor caveats* apply)!

2023 Draft Rumors:

AJ Styles has been spotted in Texas ahead of tonight’s SmackDown from Corpus Christi, according to PW Insider Elite. Seeing as Styles hasn’t been seen at events much since breaking his ankle late last year, the assumption is he’ll return via the Draft.

WWE is planning to present the World Heavyweight championship again tonight, per Fightful Select. This is said to something similar to how the new belt was introduced on Raw.

Following up on their report from earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp’s site notes “there are still talent who don’t know where they’re going in the draft.”

Fightful also says, “WWE has Raw and Smackdown draft rooms and a draft podium set for tonight.”

Teddy Long is set for both nights of the Draft, per Insider. Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates he could announce Raw and SmackDown’s picks, a role often held by Stephanie McMahon in the past.

A “draft cameo” with Road Dogg is planned for tonight, according to Fightful.

* If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.