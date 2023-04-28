 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mercedes Moné’s next NJPW appearance could see her win a brand new title

By Sean Rueter
Women’s Pro-Wrestling “Stardom” - Allstar Grand Queendom 2023 Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

There’s still some uncertainty about how much longer Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is under contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom’s parent company Bushiroad. But we knew she’s working NJPW Resurgence on May 21.

Until last night (April 27), all we knew was that she’d be wrestling on that show in Long Beach, California. That’s when we found out Moné might be wrestling twice at Resurgence. She’ll join AEW’s Willow Nightingale, Stardom’s Momo Kohgo, and CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer in a one-night tournament to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s champion.

As you can see in the graphic, Mercedes will face Vaquer in one semi-final. The winner will take on the Nightingale/Kohgo winner on the same night for the title.

“Strong” was a streaming show New Japan produced with talent from their Los Angeles Dojo, and is still the brand New Japan uses for many of their cards in the United States. This new Women’s belt will be the third title to carry the name, joining the Strong Openweight men’s singles & Tag Team championships.

Will Moné claim this new prize just a month after dropping the IWGP Women’s title to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Queendom? Win or lose, what will that tell us about her future plans?

Stay tuned.

