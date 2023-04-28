Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, the idea behind last week’s meeting between CM Punk and Chris Jericho was, “they were gonna meet, and then Jericho was going to talk to [the AEW locker room]” and try to “smooth everything over” as an intermediary.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez claims that NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell was seen wearing a walking boot yesterday at the WWE Performance Center.
- Given all the injuries NXT is dealing with right now, Alvarez heard from a lot of people in NXT who “were complaining about the style of training that they’re told to do. A lot of people want to just be able to train on their own.”
- Fightful Select mentioned that WWE creative wants to “hammer home” the point that Brock Lesnar is “the most decorated combat sports star of all-time.” That’s why the WWE commentators and Cody Rhodes used that phrasing multiple times during this week’s episode of Raw.
- Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, WWE CEO Nick Khan has pushed back the date that employees must return to the office full-time from May 1 to May 8.
- Meltzer was told that the upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Marty Jannetty is “unbelievable” and “mind-blowing.” The insane episode will mention the alleged murder that Jannetty has both admitted to and denied.
