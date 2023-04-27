Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Seth Rollins is Triple H’s “leading candidate” to win the new WWE World Heavyweight championship, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport. Their story lists other possibilities, but says there’s a “very strong chance” Rollins will win the new title at Night of Champions.
- The introduction of the new belt was a Triple H call, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The Game reportedly believes Raw needs a World title, which led Barrasso to write that “it will be a shock if” Roman Reigns & his titles don’t stay on SmackDown.
- Big E is “rumored to return during the upcoming draft,” tweets WRKD Wrestling.
- A Fightful Select story on changes Vince McMahon made to this week’s Raw said that a planned Piper Niven/Candice LeRae match was cut, as was a segment Niven & LeRae were going to have with Trish Stratus. Their match was replaced by the Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin one.
- According to Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez, after Indi Hartwell was injured during Tuesday’s main event, NXT officials changed the finish to have Tiffany Stratton win the Women’s title, but went back to the originally planned one when Hartwell was able to return.
- In addition to Indi’s injury, Alvarez said on Observer Live that Grayson Waller was injured doing his rolling cutter finish at Spring Breakin’, which caused his match with Carmelo Hayes to immediately go to its finish. The attack angle NXT ran for Sol Ruca this week was also cover for her being legitimately hurt. Alvarez didn’t know the extent of any of these injuries.
- Pretty Deadly will be at SmackDown this Friday, per PW Insider Elite. That’s the latest sign Kit Wilson & Elton Prince will be called up in the WWE Draft. Cora Jade is also said to be “in the race” for promotion after impressing during her Main Event appearance this week.
- WWE CEO Nick Khan sent sent a letter to all employees telling them they have to return to office full-time by May 1. PW Insider got a copy of the letter, and also spoke to employees who weren’t happy about it, as it compounds stress they’re already experiencing due to fear of layoffs after the Endeavor deal goes through.
- Will Ospreay told DAZN his New Japan contract expires in February of 2024.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...