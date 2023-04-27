Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

ACTION 5 Year Mystery Show (Apr. 28, 7:30 pm ET)

ACTION are back to celebrate their anniversary and ain’t nothin’ better than a mystery show, baby! My job is easy and hype is high! Don’t miss it!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

BLP 2 Cold 2 Hold (Apr. 29, 2 pm CT)

Crash Jaxon vs. Trevor Outlaw Rachael Armstrong vs. Sandra Moone Brogan Finlay vs. Matt Brannigan Alec Price vs. Cole Radrick Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Steph De Lander Calvin Tankman vs. Levi Everett (No Disqualification) Lee Moriarty vs. Shazza McKenzie 2 Cold Scorpio, Isaiah Moore, & Tre LaMar vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Jordan Oliver Joshua Bishop (c) vs. Shigehiro Irie (BLP Midwest Championship) Billie Starkz (c) vs. Skye Blue (BLP Championship)

Black Label Pro are back and 2 Cold Scorpio keeps the heat on baby! Plus a heaping helping of other fun stuff and you know it’s gonna be an ice show!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

DD Stranger Than Fiction (Apr. 29, 7 pm ET)

Edith Surreal & Sazzy Boatright vs. Gabby Ortiz & Kennedi Copeland Duncan Aleem & Jeff Cannonball vs. Katred & Matt Tremont Abby Jane, Pancakes, & the Outfielders (Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) vs. King Crab, Mach10, Max ZERO, & Ultimo Ant Chris Benne vs. Eric Corvis vs. KTB vs. Ron Voyage Bam Sullivan vs. Conor Claxton (Hardcore Match) Austin Luke vs. Simon Gotch Crime After Crime (Bill Goldburglar & Rob Chase) (c) vs. the Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) (DD Tag Team Champoinship) Evil Kip vs. Razerwyng (c) (DD Heavyweight Championship)

Dropkick Depression are back with another card full of good friendly violent fun and it all benefits Eden Autism!

Check it out when it eventually hits IWTV, folks.

Prestige Roseland 5 (Apr. 29, 7 pm PT)

Bryan Keith vs. Sonico Ethan HD, Jaiden, & Kris Brady vs. State of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) & Travis Williams) Judas Icarus vs. Nick Wayne C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (Prestige Tag Team Championship) Drexl vs. EFFY Liiza Hall vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Trish Adora Shawn Spears vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Daniel Garcia vs. Robert Martyr Kevin Blackwood vs. Penta el Zero M

Prestige are back in the Roseland Theater with the usual cavalcade of big names and local heroes!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Thirty (Apr. 30, 7 pm ET)

Little Mean Kathleen vs. Notorious Mimi Channing Thomas vs. Ray Jaz Anastasia Morningstar vs. Willow Nightingale Megan Bayne vs. Shannon LeVangie Alex Coughlin vs. Brad Hollister Aaron Rourke & B3CCA vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Kylon King) vs. Stetson Ranch (Alec Price, Brett Ryan Gosselin, & Steven Stetson)

Last but not least, Beyond have another supershow for y’all!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. PAC

Starting off hot with an international dream match over at OTT for y’all, check it out!

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie Knuckles

Then we go over to H2O for this little slice of ultraviolence, enjoy!

Fred Yehi vs. Robert Martyr

Last but not least, let’s see what’s going on in the new-look CZW with this bad boy right here!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.