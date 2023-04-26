Impact is hyping a ‘MAJOR SURPRISE’ at their Chicago taping this week

We’ve had announcements of all sizes lately, but what about a good old fashioned surprise?

Impact Wrestling is bringing back that classic. The promotion says they will have a “MAJOR SURPRISE” on Friday (April 28), the first of two “Spring Slugfest”-themed days of taping at Cicero Stadium in greater Chicago.

There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!



Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd pic.twitter.com/GSNqamZ9fL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023

There’s no clues offered about what this could be. Lots of CM Punk GIFs in the replies to that tweet, and a few drops of Mercedes Moné’s name, but... that ain’t happening, scripted fight fans. Checking with our man on the Impact beat, Manolo H. Pizzazz, he didn’t have any strong hunches either. When pushed, he offered, “I guess Mickie James could return.”

Along with the surprise tease, Impact also posted graphics featuring Knockouts Tag champs The Coven and Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace (Purrazzo defends the Knockouts belt she beat Grace for after James’ vacated against The Coven’s Taylor Wilde on this week’s Impact), World champion Steve Maclin & PCO (who will wrestle for the belt at Under Siege on May 26), and Moose & Brian Myers and Bhupinder Gujjar & Yuya Uemura.

Give us your best guesses about Impact’s MAJOR SURPRISE, Cagesiders. We’ll let you know what it is once we get a spoiler report from Friday’s show.