Dark Side of the Ring reveals all 10 season 4 episode subjects

Earlier this month, Vice announced that the fourth season of their hit documentary series Dark Side of the Ring would premiere on May 30.

That only came along with a partial list of who/what each episode would focus on, however. A teaser trailer they released today (April 26) had a list of all ten:

We’re back with these 10 all-new episodes.



Season 4 premieres May 30, 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/LCxWBXhTtC — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2023

• Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

• Magnum T.A.

• Adrian Adonis

• Doink The Clown

• Junkyard Dog

• Marty Jannetty

• Bam Bam Bigelow

• Abdullah The Butcher

• Bash at the Beach 2000

• The Graham Family

Plenty of interesting names there. The Bash at the Beach episode stands out, because who among us doesn’t want to hear more about a show where backstage issues between Hulk Hogan & Vince Russo led to a screwjob worked-shoot title change, the Hulkster suing Russo & Time-Warner, and put yet another nail in WCW’s coffin? It also seems like the Junkyard Dog episode will allow DSOTR to tackle some of the business’ issues with race, a necessary topic even if the reactions it generates may not initially be productive.

Also worth noting that Jim Ross is still in the fold. JR had said he’d no longer work with the Dark Side team as he felt their edits of his interviews “misrepresented” him on occasion.

Lots to chew on, and the season is still a month away. Let us know what you’ll be most interested in when Dark Side of the Ring returns on May 30.