Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio said that he heard from people saying CM Punk might want back into WWE, and that could be part of the reason he visited backstage at Raw this week.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there has been an idea floated within WWE for having brand exclusive monthly Premium Live Events.

Per PW Insider, Braun Strowman is out with a concussion right now. The belief is he suffered the injury at some point during his match on SmackDown last week.

On WOR, Dave Meltzer said LWO merchandise is “selling very well right now,” which helps explain why they’ve gotten quite a bit of TV time recently.

AEW has filed to trademark “WrestleDream,” says the Observer, and it’s thought to be the name of a new event.

