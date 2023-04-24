In October of 2021, AAA announced that Kenny Omega would defend the Mega championship against El Hijo Del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia II that December. The booking came after months of talk, speculation, and excitement about arguably the best wrestler in the world defending the title against one of the most exciting young talents in lucha libre.

Unfortunately, injuries caught up to Omega. After his AEW World title reign ended at Full Gear 2021, Kenny stopped collecting belts and took time off to do whatever he could to address his aching body. Omega was forced to vacate the AAA title, and Vikingo won the belt in a five-way match at the event where he’d originally been scheduled to challenge Kenny.

Omega had barely returned to action when the Brawl Out catastrophe sidelined him again, costing him several more months. But now he’s fully back to work, and AEW & AAA gave us a non-title version of the Omega/Vikingo dream match on Dynamite last month.

We won’t have to wait long to see a rematch of that one, and the rematch won’t only give Vikingo a chance to get his win back. It will also finally give us the title clash we were expecting 16 months ago...

El MEGACAMPEONATO AAA está en juego en #TriplemaníaXXXI en Tijuana.@vikingo_aaa vs @KennyOmegamanX



15 de Julio

⌚️ 6 PM

Estadio de @TorosDeTijuana

️ Boletos en @boletomovil pic.twitter.com/tGVozZTqv9 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 24, 2023

The second of this year’s three Triplemania XXXI events, July 15’s Tijuana show will stream on Fite TV in the United States.

Who’s buying?