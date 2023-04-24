Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select notes that, not unlike years past, wrestlers aren’t being informed ahead of time what brand they are being drafted to.

They also say since he didn’t get his fusion surgery done until December of last year, Robert Roode is “still expected to be out quite some time.”

PW Insider notes that there hasn’t been much word on AJ Styles of late, and they haven’t heard about him being spotted at the Performance Center or on the road with WWE.

Regarding WWE changing the name of their upcoming Saudi show from King & Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions, it “will become obvious why after the Puerto Rico show and in the build to the show,” says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Johnny Gargano re-aggravated a shoulder injury he suffered at a December house show before facing Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver, per Fightful. It left him “severely hampered” in that match and he essentially wrestled with one arm. He’s doing physical therapy again in an attempt to avoid surgery, and there’s no word on when he might be back.

Rey Fenix has been out nursing some injuries, says PW Insider, but he’s scheduled for a AAW show in Chicago on May 6 and that could mark his in-ring return.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.