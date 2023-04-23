Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 2 results & Week 3 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 16-22 — Impact’s Rebellion PPV, AAA’s Triplemania Monterrey & NJPW’s Collision in Philadelphia PPVs, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, and anything else I’m forgetting.

NOTE: It’ll be in the books by the time many of you get around to voting, but Stardom’s All Star Queendom technically happens on Sun., April 23 and will be covered by next week’s vote.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Our Dawg!

He beat KO, told the Tribal Chief’s special counsel he’d take care of Matt Riddle again, then took care of Riddle again.

The face-painted Pillar took care of an old rival then held his own on the mic with the champ. That allowed him to edge out the International champ, who’s latest banger of a defense landed his challenger in the Top Ten, too.

The new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s title, the reigning IWGP Women’s champ, and the new WWE Women’s Tag champs represented for female locker rooms the world over.

We appreciate Austin Creed around these parts. We also tip our caps to New Japan’s Tag belt collectors.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 2

1. Solo Sikoa

2. Darby Allin

3. Orange Cassidy

4. IYO SKY

5. Mercedes Moné

6. Xavier Woods

7. Liv Morgan

8. Raquel Rodriguez

9. Buddy Matthews

10. (tie) Kyle Fletcher

10. (tie) Mark Davis

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where only one person’s placed in the Weekly Rankings twice, so she’s all alone at the top...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 15

1. Mercedes Moné - 13

2. Solo Sikoa - 10

3. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9.5

3. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 9.5

5. Darby Allin - 9

6. (tie) Orange Cassidy - 8

6. (tie) SANADA- 8

8. IYO SKY - 7

9. Bryan Danielson - 6

10. (tie) Xavier Woods - 5

10. (tie) Jay White - 5

