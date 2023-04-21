If you’re not on Twitter all the time, or paying close attention to all the drama on the social media platform since Elon Musk took ownership of it last year... first & foremost, good for you!

If you’re like me and can’t look away because of work and/or a tendency to do things you know are bad for you, you already know about what The Verge called “Twitter’s blue check apocalypse.” For those blissfully unaware, the nutshell version is that yesterday (April 20), Musk & team removed the familiar blue “Verified” badge from all users and accounts that the previous Twitter owners gave out so we all had a way to tell if we were dealing with the actual person or entity (or people they paid to run their online activity) they purported to be.

Now, businesses and government organizations can apply for a yellow “Verified” badge. But any blue checks you see will be because the account is paying $8 per month for Twitter Blue, a program which provides features like editing tweets and posting longer messages & video... and gets you the blue checkmark that used to mean someone at Twitter had confirmed you are who say you are.

Musk will tell you this is making the platform more egalitarian. Most users will tell you it makes the virtual place even more prone to confusion and misinformation than it already was by making it impossible to tell the difference between a bunch of different Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accounts.

We use Rocky as an example for a couple reasons. One, while he’s enough of a business he’ll probably eventually end up with a yellow check, he has yet to buy a blue one. Two, because he used to be a pro wrestler, and that’s a profession where a lot of people rely on Twitter to establish and grow their own businesses.

Naturally, a lot of them had reactions to yesterday’s change. Alexa Bliss, who’s raised the alarm about imposter accounts in the past, has a crucial concern:

@Twitter - YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts

… this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2023

Confronted with someone who buys into what Musk is selling (and is using their newfound status to pretend to be a fictional organized crime lawyer), Bliss explained her issue more fully:

Has nothing to be with being equal. It has to do with scamming. & real identities instead of fake accounts who try to scam people. Obviously you haven’t experienced someone stealing your identity to scam from innocent people. Nice try 8 bucks. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2023

Her co-worker Dijak is having some fun, but also points out another potential issue with Twitter Blue:

Please don’t cancel me when some stupid fake Dijak account says some reprehensible shit. Thanks. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) April 20, 2023

And their fellow Superstar Zelina Vega has a suggestion for another way folks can use the cost of their Blue subscription fee:

What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month — QUEEN ZELINA (@ZelinaVegaWWE) April 20, 2023

Your favorite foul-mouthed joshi has a more succinct approach to the whole situation...

FUCK BLUE CHECK MARK — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) April 21, 2023

And unlike the poors, AEW World champ MJF paid up — and used it to further his current angle in the process...

Me and my new friend Sammy both agreed to pay for each others blue check marks that way we wouldn’t be marks paying for our own. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 20, 2023

... Max’s friend sent his $8 bucks, but Sammy Guevara is still waiting for his check to clear...

YEP!!



So max did you send me the money yet?



…..max? — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) April 20, 2023

Let us know what you make of this clustermuck, Cagesiders.