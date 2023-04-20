It doesn’t sound like Mercedes Moné is leaving Japan anytime soon

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, NJPW star Mercedes Moné was asked to comment on reports and rumors that her deal with Bushiroad is coming to an end after this weekend’s (Sunday, April 23) match against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view (PPV) in Yokohama, Japan.

Mercedes says none of it is true:

“The rumors are so far from the truth. If it’s not coming from me or my voice, then how does anyone else know my business? None of it is true unless it is coming from me. It’s just a reminder that I’m a conversation starter.”

The former Sasha Banks has made a new home in Japan. She’s so f***ing happy there, and she isn’t leaving until history is made:

“This is my new home. I’m embracing the way of life. I’m riding the train, I’m eating the food. I’m not here for a quick second. I have a kitchen in my apartment, but when I go out, I’m eating yakiniku. It’s this amazing barbecue. I’ve been enjoying everything. The pancakes are amazing, too.” “This has become my second home. And I’m committed to staying here to make history.”

At 31 years old, Moné claims she isn’t even in her prime wrestling years yet:

“I’m not even in my prime yet. I’m just getting started. I’m finally getting to create the magic I’ve always wanted to create. My ideas aren’t being limited and I’m not constantly hearing no or that matches are being cut short. I’m not going to hold back.”

Mercedes says she is determined to go down in history in the same conversation with The Rock, John Cena, and Kenny Omega when it comes to being the greatest wrestler of all-time. Do you think she can do that by sticking around in Japan for the long haul?

Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.