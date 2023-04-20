Mercedes Moné is crying, shocked, and ‘so f***ing happy’

Based on her social media posts, it sounds like NJPW star Mercedes Moné is having the time of her life in Japan:

The greatest day of my whole life — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 19, 2023

I woke up still crying, shocked and so fucking happy! I need to get yesterdays date tattooed on my body. — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 20, 2023

Mercedes has a lot going on right now, from defending the IWGP women’s championship, to setting up a dream match in Stardom, to making appearances in The Mandalorian. But even her most...umm...devoted fans don’t seem to know for sure what she is specifically referring to in the aforementioned tweets that warrants a new body tattoo.

Mercedes is putting the gold on the line this weekend (Sunday, April 23) against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view (PPV) in Yokohama, Japan. That is reportedly the final date on her current contract with Bushiroad. But seeing how happy she is right now, combined with other indicators of her desire to stick around in Japan for a while, I’d be surprised if this is her final chapter with NJPW / Stardom.

What do you make of Mercedes Moné’s tweets, Cagesiders?