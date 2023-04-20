Here are the latest matches and segments that you can expect to see on a future episode on ROH TV on Honor Club, possibly as soon as tonight (Apr. 20).

These matches were taped yesterday during AEW’s stop at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are the spoilers reported by Wrestling Observer Radio:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost.

RUSH & Preston Vance were victorious against The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo).

Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) got the win over two other guys.

Brian Cage beat Leon Ruffin.

Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) beat Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) showed up to watch the match.

Skye Blue picked up a win over Diamante.

Lee Moriarty defeated Rocky Romero.

Blake Christian beat Gringo Loco.

Does it sound worth $9.99 and a couple hours of your time? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.