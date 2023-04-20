Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

GCW Into the Light / Scene of the Crime (Apr. 21-22)

—Into the Light (Apr. 21, 8 pm ET)—

Cole Radrick vs. Shigehiro Irie Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander Arez, Gringo Loco, & Jack Cartwheel vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) Bryan Keith vs. Joey Janela East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Alex Zayne vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Allison Danger vs. Billie Starkz El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

—Scene of the Crime (Apr. 22, 8 pm ET)—

Brat Pack (Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay) & Cole Radrick vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian Jack Cartwheel vs. Rich Swann Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Shigehiro Irie (JCW Championship) Joey Janela (c) vs. Komander (GCW Extreme Championship) Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sawyer Wreck (GCW World Championship)

GCW are back with a southeastern double shot featuring some big fun stuff, from Allison Danger in action against Billie Starkz, Janela defending against Komander, a double dose of THRUSSY and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

AIW Damn! (Apr. 22, 7:30 pm ET)

Austin James vs. Tyson Riggs Kaplan vs. Sam Holloway Chase Oliver vs. Derek Dillinger (c) vs. Shaw Mason vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (AIW Intense Championship) Steph De Lander vs. Ziggy Haim Dominic Garrini vs. Fred Rosser PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) (Steel Cage Match)

AIW are back in Akron with a card headlined by a solid steel clash between PME and Youthanazia, plus Ron Simmons will be in the arena, hence the title!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Dreamwave Anniversary VIII (Apr. 22, 6 pm CT)

Justin Fowler vs. Marshe Rockett Dope Kings (Brubaker & CJ Esparza) vs. Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) vs. Seduce and Destroy (Aaron Xavier & Buck Nasty) vs. the Hype (Gaige Noonan & Hunter Holdcraft) vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Brooks Berna & Damien Deschain) (Dreamwave Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match) Marcus Mathers vs. Stephen Wolf Arik Cannon vs. Ricky Morton “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet Mike Bennett & Mike Hartenbower vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) Christian Rose (c) vs. Johnny Dreamwave (Dreamwave Championship) Alex Shelley vs. Gringo Loco (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne (Dreamwave Alternative Championship)

Dreamwave are celebrating their anniversary, their first since restarting last year and eighth in total, with a legacy going back to 2009, and they’ve got a hell of a card set up, y’all— those title matches are killer, Warhorse and PCO will tear the house down, Ricky by God Morton in action...!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Limitless Identity Crisis (Apr. 22, 7:30 pm ET)

B3CCA & MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Brad Cashew, Dean Furnacola, & Joseph Alexander CPA vs. “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Troy Nexton ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) vs. Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) Aleander Lee vs. Channing Thomas Rip Byson vs. Travis Williams Mac Daniels vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Alec Price & Judas Icarus

Last but not least, Limitless are having a bit of an identity crisis, and up-and-coming talent are ready to show way out!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Griffin McCoy vs. KENTA

Starting off hot with some CZW action, modern-day mainstay McCoy takes on KENTA, check it out!

Above the Rest vs. ARTE

From there we go to some tight and snappy tag team action from Limitless, check it out!

Deklan Grant vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. John Wayne Murdoch

Last but not least we’ve got this lovely slice of ultraviolence from H2O, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.