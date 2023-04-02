Rumor Look Back: Sept. 26 - Oct. 1, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Dave Meltzer responded to someone asking if we should expect an exodus of AEW talent, particularly from NXT, and said “looks like a few right now.” He clarified that he doesn’t think it will be a mass exodus but “looks like a few want to go.”
- Outside William Regal, no one has left AEW to return to WWE (outside Cody a year ago). Those contracts are supposedly rather long. (0/1)
- Fightful Select has sources telling them there is a belief Buddy Matthews could be on his way out of AEW, and this past week’s Rampage taping may have been his last night in the company.
- Buddy is one of the Trios champs with the rest of the House of Black. I can understand being unhappy anywhere. And folks who felt they thrived under Triple H or enjoyed working with him would want to take that opportunity. But with the question mark of Vince now, the overall uncertainty of the company with the sale, and the overall success of AEW, there are certainly worse options. (0/1)
- In addition to Drew McIntyre dealing with food poisoning, Fightful says his segment with Karrion Kross on SmackDown went wrong when the flash paper didn’t work as intended and they were forced to change things on the fly. They say everything after that was improvised.
- That flash paper gimmick isn’t worth the effort.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that WWE has been talking about promoting Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne to the main roster for a while.
- They’re still in NXT. (0/1)
- This week’s Newsletter also includes a note about an injury to Aliyah. She’s been out hurt, but it’s believed to be minor. She’s listed to return next week.
- Aliyah is still out after this injury, though I supposed it’s possible that she is healed up since and creative doesn’t have anything. (0/1)
- On Wrestling Observer Live recently, Bryan Alvarez said the CM Punk and Elite camps are mostly on the same page regarding the post-All Out brawl: “The Punk side has backed off the kicking the door down thing... Really the only disagreement at this point is were the Bucks aggressive? Punk’s side admitted he threw the first punch. The only disagreement is was he actually in fear for his safety or did he just start punching?”
- Not to cast too much shade on the Bucks, but I can’t imagine a situation where those guys come storming in and Ace Steel and CM Punk are cowering in their boots. Especially with Nick’s facial hair at that time.
- Discussing Wade Keller of PWTorch’s claim that “everything is pointing in the direction” of AEW buying out Punk’s contract, Alvarez stated, “I don’t expect to see CM Punk in AEW again.”
- The contract hasn’t been bought out yet so we’ll find out. Word has it he may be healed up soon so a decision will eventually need to be made.
- Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.
- Styles hasn’t had a feud with the Tribal Chief. Styles is hurt now, but that would have been a good program. I remember early in one of Roman’s title reigns, they feuded him with AJ and that helped elevate Roman, who wasn’t just there yet. It wouldn’t feel that way now though. (0/1)
- As he did with Malakai Black, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Buddy Matthews “obviously” wants to go back to WWE but has a lot of time left on his AEW contract.
- He’s still in AEW, but we don’t know if he “obviously” wanted to leave.
- Fightful Select shot down last week’s rumor about Bobby Fish trying to get Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly to return to WWE. In fact, their WWE sources say the company hasn’t even had talks with Fish.
- Fish ended up working in Impact.
- Speaking of Fish, per PW Insider he hasn’t signed with Impact yet, but did film segments backstage in addition to his debut at Victory Road and is scheduled for Bound For Glory next month.
- He last worked with Impact early October, so looks like no contract with Impact. (1/1)
- Per Fightful Select, they’ve spoken to people who claim WWE has “at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE.”
- Still no new belts six months later. I guess maybe if there’s a title change at Mania. (0/1)
- In addition to that, they say there could be more cosmetic changes coming to both Raw and SmackDown in the future.
- I would say they look the same. (0/1)
- The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, is expected to appear on the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Extreme Rules.
- They were there. (1/1)
- PW Insider notes that the new expiration date for WWE’s content on Hulu is Friday, as the two sides continue negotiating for a new deal.
- They eventually got to a deal.
- Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Tony Khan had no plans for Ring of Honor initially and jumped on buying it because WWE, among others, were interested in acquiring it as well.
- We’ll see how it does now that it’s got is own weekly show and is more its own thing.
- Sasha Banks’ Twitter handle changed from “@SashaBanksWWE” to one with her real name “@MercedesVarnado”. It’s been pointed out the process of changing this can take months and may have nothing to do with whether or not she returns to WWE, and she does still list “Sasha Banks-WWE” in her bio. But it still caused a stir among fans.
- She didn’t end up returning to WWE. It’s still possible down the line though. She doesn’t have many Bushiroad dates left (unless they work out a new deal).
- Saraya’s AEW contract is for three years, according to Fightful Select. The money in the deal “largely implies that she’ll be wrestling in some capacity.”
- Saraya wrestles. (1/1)
- We might get more angles like the current “White Rabbit” one, as Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston says he heard Triple H “told people in the financial community that part of WWE’s new creative approach is dropping ‘Easter eggs’ that appeal to hardcores.”
- We haven’t yet.
- After missing last weekend’s house shows due to food poisoning, PW Insider reports Drew McIntyre is included in creative’s plans for this week’s SmackDown. He’s also expected to work this weekend’s live events.
- He worked SmackDown and the weekend. (2/2)
- Former New Japan wrestler Karl Fredericks was at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, per Insider.
- Looks like he’s in NXT as Eddy Thorpe, but is rarely on TV.
- WrestleVotes was told that Finn Balor is a “strong favorite” of WWE’s new regime and “significant plans are lined up” for him going forward.
- He’s got a big feud with Edge. I suppose that’s significant since he’s in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania. (1/1)
- Fightful heard that WWE creative hasn’t had much involvement with the White Rabbit teases. The big reveal of who is behind the White Rabbit gimmick is expected to happen at Extreme Rules 2022.
- Bray Wyatt returned at that show. (1/1)
- While discussing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez indicated the WWE Performance Center in Orlando was “relatively unscathed.”
- That’s good.
- Fightful noted that Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland are two of the AEW wrestlers who were originally scheduled to be at television this week but couldn’t travel due to the hurricane.
- Have to play it safe.
- The site also claims that executives at Warner Bros. Discovery are very happy about MJF’s return to AEW because he is viewed as a ratings draw.
- I do think AEW is generally better with him on their weekly programs.
- Mia Yim’s contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire on Oct. 9, two days after Bound for Glory, per Fightful. The contracts of Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis, and Mike Bennett are also expiring soon.
- Mia is in WWE while the Kingdom is in AEW.
- As of a few days ago, The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega hadn’t heard anything from AEW about the investigation into the post-All Out brawl or their suspensions. That’s from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, who also wrote: “The belief is that their situation is on hold pending potential legal action, which unless cleared up, could delay things for some time and there is also a second hold up that hasn’t been made clear.”
- They were back by Full Gear.
- WWE may decide to change the date of next year’s Day 1 premium live event, says the Observer. It’s expected to remain at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. An announcement should come next week. Brock Lesnar’s next match in the USA is scheduled for that event.
- It was full on canceled. Since it was canceled, Lesnar didn’t have his first match back there. (0/2)
- AEW immediately offered Bandido a full-time contract after his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite, per the WON. It’s not clear whether or not he signed, however.
- Bandido is All Elite.
- Miro is not among the people who wanted to leave AEW recently, at least according to Ryan Frederick of f4wonline’s The Board.
- I’m a bit surprised about that.
- Meltzer notes that “match of the year” is a phrase that used to be banned by Vince McMahon, but WWE commentators are now allowed to use it when discussing Gunther vs. Sheamus from Clash at the Castle.
- They didn’t hammer it home, but may have used it. In general, they haven’t beaten phrases into the ground as much as they did with Vince in the mic - like last year’s stupendous WrestleMania.
- Sources at Warner Bros. Discovery told Fightful that the company made multiple attempts to keep Cody Rhodes in AEW before he left to sign with WWE.
- Given he was also the focus on their reality show, this makes sense.
- The Observer mentioned that AEW had plans this week to start a program between Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, but that idea was “put on hold” due to the changes caused by Hurricane Ian.
- That program never happened.
- Meltzer was told that WWE will “be ready” for any “Daddy Ass” chants that break out during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of D-Generation X that is planned for the Oct. 10 episode of Raw in New York City.
- There really wasn’t a Daddy Ass chant.
This week: 7/16 - 44%
September 2022: 36/57 - 63%
Overall: 4,504/7,903 - 57.0%
Have a great week, everyone!
