For whatever it’s worth, Fightful Select notes Vince McMahon was not at Monday Night Raw this week.

When asked about WB possibly influencing the decision to bring CM Punk back, Dave Meltzer said it’s on Tony Khan but he has to take “many things into account,” with WB being one of those things.

There is no heat on Seth Rollins and there are “no issues” between him and WWE, says Fightful Select.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Tyler Bate has been “mentioned internally as a potential call up in the upcoming WWE Draft.”

Fightful says WWE reached a deal with its wrestlers and Twitch to allow wrestlers to once again stream there. There are “almost no restrictions” but wrestlers would need to get permission if they want to have any performers from other companies on their streams.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast notes that the new AEW Collision show will air from 8 to 10 pm ET on Saturdays.

