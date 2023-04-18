Tyrus makes big announcement in the NWA

Tyrus retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Chris Adonis at the NWA 312 PPV. The question heading into NWA Powerrr was what’s next for the champ. NWA teased it as Tyrus making a big announcement.

NWA’s next marquee event will be the Crockett Cup on June 3 and June 4. The show will revolve around the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament. Tyrus addressed his business for that show.

Tyrus respects the history of the NWA, so he wants to add to his achievements alongside the world title and TV title. Tyrus will enter the Crockett Cup tournament. Jordan Clearwater assumed he would be Tyrus’ partner, but the world champ slowed down on that idea. Tyrus declared that he has not chosen a partner yet.

The 2022 Crockett Cup tournament had 16 teams. So far for 2023, there are three unofficial teams. Tyrus & his partner, Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton, and Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox are expected to be in the field. There was no mention on if Tyrus will be forced to pull double duty to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during the Crockett Cup weekend.

Previous winners of the Crockett Cup tag team tournament include:

The Road Warriors (1986)

Nikita Koloff & Dusty Rhodes (1987)

Sting & Lex Luger (1988)

Brody King & PCO (2019)

Briscoe Brothers (2022)

Tyrus’ announcement opens the NWA Powerrr broadcast.

Who would you like to see as Tyrus’ partner for the Crockett Cup?