Goldberg might go into business for himself to get retirement match

WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is currently a free agent.

There’s been speculation about the 56 year old football player-turned-wrestler taking his talents to AEW, with owner/president/booker Tony Khan even expressing some interest. But the one thing Bill G’s talked about is a retirement match — something he says WWE owes him, and that’s he mused about self-promoting.

During an interview with Adam Carriker of Lincoln, Nebraska’s 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg talked more about all those things:

“I’ll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason the rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn’t come to fruition through them and therefore… nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done. Period. End of story. When somebody tells me that, I kind of like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way. I go out my own way, and I certainly don’t go out under Roman Reigns three weeks after I have COVID and agreed to do a match. “If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that’s a possibility. Hey, I’m a businessman, and I’m fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off. Until that happens man, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up, you know. Anything and everything is an option. I’m very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that.”

Bill’s previously mentioned Israel as somewhere he could headline a self-promoted card, so Jerusalem or Tel Aviv might be one of those four cities.

Where else might he go on this farewell tour? Who would he wrestle?

Give us your best guesses, Cagesiders. Let us know what your interest level is for more Goldberg matches too, while you’re at it.

