Will Ospreay cleared to return, but doesn’t know ‘how long this ride is going to be’

We already figured Will Ospreay either was or soon would be cleared from the shoulder injury that’s kept him sidelined since March, since New Japan announced him for the mini-tournament to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega’s next IWGP United States championship. But that became even more clear when he was announced for an indie match against Bobby Fish in England this upcoming weekend.

We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd! Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion! https://t.co/4INM4NuWhv pic.twitter.com/6AKB52I9ul

Ospreay provided further confirmation himself today (April 17) in a Twitter video where he also pondered his future in the wrestling business given his injury history:

Alright guys, I just pulled up at my gym and I just kind of want to do a video because I think it’s better than doing like a notes app.

I got medically cleared two days ago — and it’s a weird one. I’ve seen my physio now for about five weeks. I’ve got the range of motion back in my arm. The strength is there, somewhat. But because I was able to complete four strength exercises, apparently I’m medically cleared.

It does feel a lot better, but I still feel like there is a lot of weakness in my arm, which, obviously, the sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off. But over those last 48 hours, I just — I don’t know, I’ve just been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career. And it’s been incredible. But the one thing that’s been constant, especially in these last few years, is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more recently. It’s because I’m getting older as well. It’s because I’m getting heavier, but because of that, the moveset that I started when I was 22 years old has kind of vanished and disappeared and it’s not out of choice. It’s because my body can’t do it anymore.

I can’t perform a Shooting Star Press safely anymore, so I’ve decided that it’s best to cut it out. But like I’m not gonna lie to you guys, I feel like my body, and me personally, I am deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes. It kind of is really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style. I understand the risks that come with this style, but it’s just one that suits me down to a T and I think everyone enjoys it.

So having said that, you know, I don’t know if this ride’s going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean. But then I kind of think — and you know I’m from Essex, like, I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway. So I’m just going to enjoy it myself and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot, but I am going to compete, I am going to come back, and I’m going — to the best of my abilities — to do this as much as I physically can.

But you know, I don’t know how long this ride’s going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all. Alright. Much love guys.