New Japan Pro-Wrestling swung through the Mid-Atlantic United States over the weekend, putting on Capital Collision in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night (April 15) and hitting the City of Brotherly Love for Collision in Philadephia on Sunday (April 16).

Capital Collision saw new Bullet Club leader David Finlay add Clark Connors to the group. Just a week ago, Finlay kicked El Phantasmo out of the group. On Sunday, Finlay explained he’ll be trying to avoid the fate that’s befallen everyone else who’s led the Bullet Club by keeping the group sharp with these kinds of roster changes.

'I'll be the first leader to get BULLET CLUB before BULLET CLUB get me'@thedavidfinlay had an authoritative statement to make in Philly tonight!



Collision is LIVE on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/UgqfyqZQT6#njcollision #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/xTokje71Pa — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

The increasingly personal feud between Fred Rosser and Juice Robinson escalated when Rosser reserved a seat at ringside for Robinson’s wife, Toni Storm. Juice ended up using that chair to finish up his beatdown on fka Darren Young before borrowing a page from Academy Award winner Will Smith’s book and telling Rosser to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Rock Hard got a suspension for that.

As a result of events last night in Washington DC, NJPW has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended, effective immediately and until further notice.



Details, card changes:https://t.co/vw4KxsnXi1#njpw #njcollision pic.twitter.com/Noyaiyeh7p — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

The main event saw new IWGP Heavyweight Tag champs Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) win the Strong Openweight Tag belts from Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a match that also featured the Ace duo of Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Aussie Open are the first ever dual IWGP and STRONG Tag Team Champions after a gripping three way main event in DC!#njcapital reporthttps://t.co/gKBdvrI6s2



Watch the replay now!https://t.co/poZQHcy5GN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/lXWLIct0Wb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

Unfortunately, Tanahashi suffered an injury in the the losing effort...

昨夜、病院に行きました。肋骨が折れていました。すみません。



I went to hospital last night. My rib is broken. Sorry. #njpw — HIROSHI TANAHASHI (@tanahashi1_100) April 16, 2023

... which (along with travel issues for TJP) prompted a chance for Sunday’s Philly show. Instead of a trios match between the new Strong Tag champs & TJP against Tanahashi, Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii, Aussie Open successfully defended the latest addition to their belt collection against Rush & Ishii. The champ-champs teased a showdown with FTR to close both shows.

Earlier on Sunday’s show, Robinson’s suspension meant that Rosser replaced him as Lance Archer’s opponent in the mini-tournament to determine who Kenny Omega’s next challenger for the IWGP United States title will be. Archer won that, thanks in large part to turning it into a Street Fight that allowed Robinson to run-in and hit Rosser with a loaded punch. Afterwards, the Murderhawk Monster sent a message to Omega & their boss afterwards:

AEW’s Orange Cassidy was also in action. Subbing in for the injured Eddie Kingston, Cassidy put his International championship on the line against Gabriel Kidd. He left with the belt still in his backpack.

Here are the full results from both Collision weekend shows, which also featured other AEW, Impact & Ring of Honor talent, built toward big upcoming shows like May’s Wrestling Dontaku (which will feature new IWGP World Heavyweight champ SANADA’s first defense), and more.