Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Fightful Select says Cody Rhodes had meetings for potential movie/TV roles while in Los Angeles during WrestleMania week. What’s more, he’s apparently interested in playing Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims there is no hiring freeze as has been rumored and, in fact, WWE is “still business as usual when it comes to hiring and in talks with new significant performers.”

WRKD Wrestling is claiming Monday Night Raw this week, barring any changes, will feature The Bloodline and The Judgment Day interacting and deciding to go after each other’s enemies.

An interesting note from the Observer: Before starting up the ongoing Mysterio family feud, there was apparently “serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT.”

Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast said he heard an announcement of the AEW Saturday show could be coming in mid-May and the show might be starting in June.

The Observer says AEW plans to book the first singles match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in late May.

