John Morrison to make boxing debut, releases diss track for opponent

John Morrison is gracing the squared circle on April 15 at Creator Clash 2, but it won’t be for professional wrestling. Morrison is set to make his boxing debut against Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time fame.

My prediction for my 1st boxing match this Saturday vs. @HarleyPlays at @TheCreatorClash

…in case you didn’t know, yes! I am boxing a very large adult man in an officially sanctioned boxing match this Saturday! For PPV info/tix go to https://t.co/LfhZuFKNfP

Art by Jason Heuser pic.twitter.com/x7vLf0Qc5z — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) April 12, 2023

Morenstein is a big man measuring in at 6 feet 6 inches and an unofficial weight of 240 pounds.

still doesn't feel real that @HarleyPlays will be boxing pro-wrestler @TheRealMorrison in april pic.twitter.com/DsA6YLbaNR — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) February 28, 2023

Morrison tipped the scales at 212 pounds at a height of 6 feet flat. When asked by Chris Van Vliet why Morrison accepted the bout, the answer was competitive spirit in a test of wills, but it is mostly about money.

Morrison channeled his pro wrestling ability to sell the fight by producing a diss track.

Lyrics:

It’s the King of the Jungle with normal sized nips

You six foot six bitch with that freak show shit (pointing to Morenstein’s nipples)

Dude you consumed so much bacon and soda that you stunted the growth of your own areola

I move smooth like hot peanut butter

Call me Johnny Delicious, I’m going to make you suffer

Your body’s all floppy, you movement, sloppy

You called out a killer, you should have fought Salt Papi

My combos are sick and I hit like a brick

You a low rent Mitch from the Doughboys, bitch

You’re a poutine plate, you fight on the street

I’m 98% lean ground beef

The Clash going to see Bitch Cringle vs. Thor

I’m the Kool-Aid Man smashing your door

I float like a starship, you sink like a burger

April 15 going to be an epic murder Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you

Skippy, Jiff, or Smuckers, I’ll be hooking motherf*ckers

Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you

Natural, creamy, crunchy, you can’t punch me I’m going to pound your ass like a greasy turkey

Mayor of Slamtown, no one out works me

Logan (Paul), Jake (Paul), KSI, all fake

I could knock them all out, just name the place

You a baby boy, doc

Stir fried in my wok

My hands are Hibachis

You’re going to get got

They strong and quick

So many names for my fists, Jericho ran out of room on his list

Like Mario Batali, shred your face to spaghetti

Masaharu Morimoto, chop your balls to confetti

You was trying to be a Try Guy, but naw, you a fry guy

And in the ring, you going to die, baby, bye bye

Your training’s a joke, your skills abysmal

I pump hot iron, you poop Pepto-Bismol

You like big meals? Eat this salami (pointing to crotch)

I’m a tasty boy, peanut butter & Johnny Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you

Skippy, Jiff, or Smuckers, I’ll be hooking motherf*ckers

Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you, Johnny’s going to kill you

Natural, creamy, crunchy, you can’t punch me

Creator Clash 2 goes live April 15 at 5 pm ET from Tampa, FL. Alex Wassabi versus iDubbbz is the main event. The PPV purchase is available through Moment. As silly as all this sounds, there is a good intention with proceeds donated to charity.

Are you picking John Morrison to win his boxing debut? How do you rate his diss track?