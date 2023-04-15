Mercedes Moné made her surprise Stardom debut

Mercedes Moné is currently working under a deal with Bushiroad, the parent company of both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and women’s promotion Stardom. So far, that’s only involved New Japan appearances: namely debuting in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the IWGP Women’s title from KAIRI in San Jose at Battle in the Valley, and beating two young Stardom stars in a Triple Threat at NJPW Sakura Genesis to remain champ.

Next weekend, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks is set to defend her belt against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Queendom event — one Bushiroad officials plan to make the biggest women’s show out of Japan in decades. We thought that would be Moné’s debut for the joshi brand... but The CEO had other plans.

The Cinderella Tournament Finals show today (April 15) in Tokyo was Stardom’s last stop before All Star Queendom. Iwatani was part of a six-person tag on the card, and was set to address the crowd after her team lost. That was when a heavily disguised Moné slipped into the ring and hit Mayu with a backstabber. The champ then picked her challenger up so she could shove her back down, grabbed a mic, and laughed in her face.

Afterwards, “The Living Legend” gloated about her actions to the press before heading off to hit the Tokyo party scene.

Impressed? We know of at least one person who is...

All Star Queendom is currently believed to be the last date Moné is contracted to Bushiroad for. Iwantani has held pretty much every championship in Stardom, and lost the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s champ to KAIRI last fall... reportedly because her own contract situation was unsettled at the time.

Mercedes has gotten the drop on Iwantani every time they’ve crossed paths in their program. All signs seem to be pointing to a Mayu win next Sunday, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens at All Star Queendom.

