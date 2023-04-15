Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Following up on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s accusation that Seth Rollins went off script when he walked out of the ring on the Raw after WrestleMania, WRKD Wrestling says Seth has “no plans to leave WWE.” Rollins gets to spend a lot of time with his family on the road with WWE and he “isn’t looking to change that.”
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says there is a meeting coming up soon that involves CM Punk, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, FTR, and “maybe others.” The idea of the meeting is to “attempt to resolve everything.”
- WRKD also claims that LA Knight has been “discussed internally as a leading candidate” to win the Money in the Bank ladder match in London in July.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Vince McMahon changed some “promo wordings” on recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, and that WWE creative is “doing what he wants” when it comes to the “top of the card stuff.”
- On his podcast, Matt Hardy said plans for his brother Jeff’s surprise return on AEW Dynamite this week were put together in just a few days leading up to it.
- Even though Mickie James left her cowboy hat in the middle of the ring when she relinquished the Impact Knockouts championship, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez has been given the impression that she is not retiring.
- Per PW Insider, AEW has surpassed more than 50,000 pre-sale registrations for the All In event at Wembley Stadium in London.
- Insider also mentioned that ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix is banged up and taking time off to recover.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...