Following last Friday’s ROH TV spoilers that have yet to air, here are the latest matches and segments that you can expect to see on a future episode on Honor Club, possibly as soon as tonight (Apr. 13).
These matches were taped yesterday during AEW’s stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Here are the spoilers reported by F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:
- The Kingdom won a tag team match against Action Andretti & Darius Martin.
- Willow Nightingale picked up a singles win over a Renegade Twin. Willow was attacked by both twins in a post-match angle.
- Lance Archer beat a local athlete.
- Brian Cage was victorious against Joey Kick.
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless.
- Iron Savages (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) won against two local athletes.
- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe retained the belt by defeating Colt Cabana with the Coquina Clutch.
- El Hijo Del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship with a victory against Gringo Loco. Tony Khan hugged both men after the match, though I’m not sure if that part is meant for the actual broadcast.
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Moriarty. Once again, Tony Khan came out and shook Takeshita’s hand afterwards.
Does it sound worth $9.99 and a few hours of your time?
