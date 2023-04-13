Following last Friday’s ROH TV spoilers that have yet to air, here are the latest matches and segments that you can expect to see on a future episode on Honor Club, possibly as soon as tonight (Apr. 13).

These matches were taped yesterday during AEW’s stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Here are the spoilers reported by F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Kingdom won a tag team match against Action Andretti & Darius Martin.

Willow Nightingale picked up a singles win over a Renegade Twin. Willow was attacked by both twins in a post-match angle.

Lance Archer beat a local athlete.

Brian Cage was victorious against Joey Kick.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless.

Iron Savages (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) won against two local athletes.

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe retained the belt by defeating Colt Cabana with the Coquina Clutch.

El Hijo Del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship with a victory against Gringo Loco. Tony Khan hugged both men after the match, though I’m not sure if that part is meant for the actual broadcast.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Moriarty. Once again, Tony Khan came out and shook Takeshita’s hand afterwards.

