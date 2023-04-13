Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AAW Ring of Fire (Apr. 14, 7:30 pm CT)

Robert Anthony vs. Mance Warner Levi Everett vs. Mike Hartenbower (Fans Bring the Weapons Match) Hustle and Soul (Calvin Tankman & JAH-C) (c) vs. Russ Jones & Schaff (AAW Tag Team Championship) Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sierra (AAW Women’s Championship)

AAW are back and as usual we’ve only got a couple matches but between these and the likes of Fred Yehi, Jake Something, and Gringo Loco with action yet to be announced, you know it’s gonna be a good time!

Freelance Storm Grayson & the Legend of the Mexican Dragon (Apr. 14, 8 pm CT)

Shane Mercer vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson Devon Monroe vs. Koda Hernandez Brandon Gore vs. El Torero vs. Mojo McQueen vs. Shane Black vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Trevor Outlaw (Scramble Match) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. GPA & Laynie Luck Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Karam & Rohit Raju (Freelance Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Ricky Marvin (Freelance Legacy Championship) Nick Wayne vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance Championship)

Freelance is back and with a heavy-hitting double-header of guest title challengers, y’all!

SLA As Seen On St. Louis Anarchy (Apr. 14, 7 pm CT)

Camaro Jackson & Kenny Alfonso vs. KC Karrington & Moonshine Mantell Adrian Surge vs. Thomas Shire Jeremy Wyatt vs. Rahim De La Suede Anakin Murphy vs. Gary Jay Dimitri Alexandrov vs. Evan Gelistico vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Nikki Victory Aaron Williams vs. Billie Starkz Mad Dog Connelly vs. Steve Manders Christian Rose (c) vs. Davey Vega (SLA Destination Championship) Derek Neal (c) vs. Dingo (SLA Gateway Heritage Championship)

St. Louis Anarchy are ready to fire on all cylinders and sell you a magnetic back brace baby, check it out!

GCW I Can’t Feel My Face / Red Means Green (Apr. 15-16)

—I Can’t Feel My Face (Apr. 15, 8 pm CT)—

Blake Christian vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Bryan Keith vs. Shigehiro Irie Arez, Gringo Loco, & Komander vs. East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) & Myron Reed Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Cole Radrick vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (GCW World Championship)

—Red Means Green (Apr. 16, 5 pm CT)—

Axton Ray & Shane Mercer vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Billie Starkz, Billy Roc, & Cole Radrick vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Bryan Keith vs. Calvin Tankman Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed Shigehiro Irie vs. Tony Deppen East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Doug Gilbert & Tommy Rich

Last but not least mother of god and all that is pure and holy in pro wrestling Doug Gilbert and Tommy Rich are wrestling BUSSY, what a world!

Keith Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher

Oh when my boy Tim shows up you know I gotta take the chance to highlight him and OTT have served up a good one, folks!

Komander vs. Lio Rush

Out of the heat and into the fire as two of the most exciting dudes working today clash for GCW, check it out!

Marcus Mathers vs. Max Caster

And last but not least, Beyond’s Wrestling Open have a slice of the future for y’all!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.