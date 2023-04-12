New Japan announces another cross-promotional super-show for June

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will team up with AEW for their second Forbidden Door PPV on June 25 in Toronto. But that’s not the only cross-promotional super-show the Bushiroad-owned promotion will be a part of in June.

NJPW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH announced they’ll be joining forces for an event in Tokyo’s famed Ryōgoku Kokugikan that will take place on Fri., June 9.

Called All Together Again, the name reflects this being a sequel of sorts to the last time these three promotions allied for All Together, a series of earthquake relief shows in 2011-2012. The 2023 reunion is being framed as a way to reenergize the pro wrestling community in Japan as the world starts move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Japan’s Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi said in the official announcement:

“In 2020, our daily lives were upended by the COVID pandemic. The wrestling business also went from cancelled events, to no crowds, and steadily reducing restrictions. Now, after careful, steady progress, now one can say we’re as close as can be to our previous everyday lives. “With a feeling of renewal and a new beginning, as well as a desire to bring energy to the world through the power of pro-wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling NOAH will join for the first All Together event since February 2012.”

The event’s subtitle is a quote from the late, great Antonio Inoki: “If you have the energy, you can do anything.”

Stars from each of the three companies — NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi, AJPW’s Kento Miyahara, and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya — spoke at the press conference announcing the show.

New Japan and NOAH have worked together around the former’s Wrestle Kingdom shows the past two years.

All Together Again will stream on the NJPWWorld service for 3,980 yen (roughly $29.99 US) with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.