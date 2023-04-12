Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

WRKD Wrestling claims there have been discussions to do a GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar program “sometime this summer.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the Matt Riddle vs. The Miz match on Raw this week was pulled before there were any travel issues, though he’s unsure why.

Fightful Select says there was “concern from some backstage” with regards to Finn Balor working a match against Rey Mysterio considering how “banged up” he is coming out of WrestleMania 39.

Tyler Bate and Zoey Stark were set to be backstage at Raw this week and worked the Main Event taping but, per WRKD, it may not be time for a main roster call up for either just yet.

Brian Cage signed a new long-term contract with AEW this week, according to Fightful.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.