It’s been nearly two years since the premiere of the third season of Dark Side of the Ring — Vice TV’s popular documentary series which covers pro wrestling topics you won’t find on WWE Network. That’s more time than there was between seasons one & two and two & three, and its absence from Vice’s 2022-2023 schedule caused some to worry it wouldn’t be back.

The network assured fans it would be, however. Now, they’ve announced that season four will premiere on Tues., May 30 at 10pm ET. The Variety article which news broke also gave us a partial list of what subjects Dark Side will cover this year, via Vice’s official description of the ten episode season:

“...the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more.”

AEW’s Chris Jericho will again narrate the new season, which is also still executive produced by co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

Ready for season four?