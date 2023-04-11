The first of three Triplemania events in 2023 kicks off on Sunday, April 16 for AAA Triplemania XXXI: Monterrey. Most of the card had been announced, but the main event was still missing. Not anymore. The AAA Megacampeonato will be defended against a rope-walking high-flyer, an AEW mogul, and a former Impact world champion.

AAA announced that Hijo del Vikingo will defend his world title against Komander, Swerve Strickland, and Rich Swann.

This won’t be the first rodeo for Swerve and Swann in AAA. Swerve competed at AAA TripleMania XXVI in 2018 in a four-way for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. Australian Suicide entered as champion, and Sammy Guevara exited with the gold. ACH was the fourth man in the match.

Swann was on that same card, also in a four-way title fight. Jeff Jarrett was King of the Mountain with the AAA Mega Championship. He was challenged by Fenix, Swann, and Brian Cage. The night ended with Fenix as the new king.

Swann also competed in the AAA Lucha Capital tournament during 2019. He went 2-1 in those bouts.

Komander has burst onto the radar of many new fans for his amazing feats in AEW. He recently challenged Vikingo for the AAA title at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. Komander came up short, and now he has another chance at glory.

The full card for AAA Triplemania XXXI: Monterrey includes:

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Rich Swann

Guerra de Rivalidades: Blue Demon Jr. & DMT Azul vs. Rush & LA Park

Blue Demon Jr. & DMT Azul vs. Rush & LA Park Guerra de Rivalidades: Pentagon Jr. & Alberto El Patron vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis

Pentagon Jr. & Alberto El Patron vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis Chessman (with La Hiedra) vs. Surprise luchador (with Mr. Iguana)

Mask vs. Mask qualifier cage match: Laredo Kid vs. Antifaz vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Villano III Jr. vs. Argenis vs. Myzteziz vs. Aerostar vs. La Parka Negra vs. Abismo Negro Jr. vs. Taurus, final two advance to mask vs. mask match

Mask vs. Mask final: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Copa Triplemania: Team Chilango (Negro Casas, Dave The Clown, Latigo, Arez, & Lady Shani) vs. Team Regio (Toscano, El Zorro, Baby Extreme, Flammer, & Hijo de LA Park)

AAA announced a surprise luchador to wrestle Chessman. This was likely supposed to be the celebrity match with Adrian Marcelo. Unfortunately, Marcelo did not receive his lucha libre license. He quit during the physical training test. Lucha libre state commissions are a real thing in Mexico, and they take it seriously. Marcelo could still show up for fisticuffs and possibly set up a match down the line should be get licensed at a later date.

The AAA Triplemania XXXI: Monterrey broadcast starts at 7 pm ET on April 16. The event is available for streaming through Fite TV as a single show (here) or part of the Triplemania bundle (here) with the Tijuana and Mexico City chapters later in the year.

