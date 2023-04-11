Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The talent travel issues Corey Graves mentioned at the start of Raw last night were legitimate. Sean Ross Sapp and Andrew Zarian both reported prior to the show that the script had to be changed extensively because so much of the roster either didn’t make it to Seattle for the show, or would be arriving late.
- Sapp’s sources also said Vince McMahon wasn’t present at last night’s show.
- Writing about future Roman Reigns challengers in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had an update about the possibility of Dwayne Johnson facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40: The Rock left “a crack in the door open” about maybe wrestling on next year’s show in Philadelphia, “but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening.”
- We haven’t heard much about Eric Young since last December’s report he was re-signing with WWE after his Impact run ended. According to Fightful Select, despite the fact he hasn’t been backstage let alone on screen, Young is under contract to WWE.
- Pretty Deadly “received high praise” for their main roster house show appearances earlier this year and are “poised for a call-up in the next few months,” per WRKD Wrestling.
- Fightful also had an update on Santana, who they say is still with AEW and being paid while rehabbing the knee injury he suffered in last year’s Blood & Guts match. Prior to getting hurt, Santana teased leaving AEW and indicated he’d be a free agent after Sept. 2022, so it’s possible his deal was extended for the time he’s been out.
