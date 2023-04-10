Eddie Kingston reportedly injured, pulled from upcoming New Japan show

Last week, Ring of Honor followed-up on the end of their WrestleMania weekend Supercard of Honor event. Ring of Honor World champion Claudio Castagnoli explained he wouldn’t be giving Eddie Kingston another title shot, because the Mad King isn’t “championship material.” But in a profanity-laced post PPV promo, Kingston vowed to continue fighting for ROH’s top prize.

So why hasn’t there been any sign of Eddie on TV or in spoiler reports?

An announcement from New Japan earlier today (April 10) could be why:

Eddie Kingston, who was scheduled to face Gabriel Kidd on Sunday April 16 in Philadelphia has sustained an undisclosed injury and will be unable to compete.

NJPW goes on to reveal that Orange Cassidy will replace Kingston on this weekend’s Collision in Philadelphia card, and that should OC retain his AEW International title on Dynamite this week, his match with Gabriel Kidd on Sunday will be for the belt.

To this point, there’s been no word from AEW or the usual sources about Eddie’s status.

Here’s hoping he’ll be healthy soon (or this is a kayfabe cover for planned time off or storyline reasons). It leaves us with these cards for New Japan’s weekend in Mid-Atlantic United States...

Capital Collision, Sat., April 15 in Washington, D.C.: • Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Aussie Open in a Triple Threat for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championship • KENTA (c) vs. Eddie Edwards for the NJPW Strong Openweight title • Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi vs. SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru • Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Tom Lawlor for the NJPW World Television championship • David Finlay vs. AR Fox • Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson • Chuck Taylor, Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors & The DKC vs. KUSHIDA, Volador Jr., “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd & Kevin Knight • Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson (pre-show) Collision in Philadelphia, Sun., April 16: • Hiroshi Tanahashi, Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aussie Open & TJP • Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson in the semi-finals of the IWGP U.S. championship number one contender’s tournament • Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA & Chase Owens • Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd • Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru • Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs • Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams in an ROH Pure Rules match • El Desperado & Volador Jr. vs. Delirious & Kevin Knight

Both events stream on Fite. Saturday’s show is $19.99, Sunday’s $14.99, or you can save a little money and purchase both for $29.99.