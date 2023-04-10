Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to PW Insider, “there is no expectation” that Bayley will be leaving WWE and her recent social media activity is not an indication of that but rather her doing in storyline work.

For that matter, WRKD Wrestling notes she is listed internally as “available to use” for Monday Night Raw this week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said there’s nothing official but Damage CTRL could be breaking up soon and that could be what Bayley’s social media activity has been about.

The assumption, including from the likes of the Observer, is that there will be NXT call ups in the WWE Draft this year.

Not surprisingly, Fightful Select says morale was way up at SmackDown this past week with Vince McMahon not around but everyone is still in wait-and-see mode.

They also say they’ve been told by wrestlers that WWE is in the midst of a hiring freeze. They don’t know why, and it’s not official, but it appears to be the case as of right now.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned Drew McIntyre’s health issue dates back to even before WrestleMania 39 and that’s why he’s out right now. It has nothing to do with any contract or other issues with WWE.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.