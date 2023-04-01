Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful Select heard from WWE sources that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have not been told their match will be the main event of WrestleMania 39 night one. It’s believed that Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Usos have been told to prepare for that spot.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Alexa Bliss will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania, but it’s not clear if she will appear on the show. The original WrestleMania plan for Bliss had her doing something with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, but that was before Wyatt disappeared from WWE television.
- Fightful says once it became known last summer that John Cena was a good bet to compete at WrestleMania 39, top stars in the company “were angling” to work with him. Cody Rhodes is one name the company initially had in mind for a match with John, but by the end of the summer it was clear Cody would be the guy to face Roman Reigns.
- The site also mentioned that Trinity Fatu (aka former WWE star Naomi) was backstage at last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event.
- The Observer indicates that Cody Rhodes is “hitting the levels of top tier main eventers as far as merchandise sales go.”
- Per WON, the WrestleMania match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio is “not a one and done.” Triple H is “high on Dominik and his future.” There are long-term plans for Dom as a superstar heel.
- Titus O’Neil told WrestlingNews.co that Batista wasn’t part of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony because he’s filming a movie in South Africa this week.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...