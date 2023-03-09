Christopher Daniels has a new tag team partner in ROH

Christopher Daniels is creating opportunity for himself in the new era of Ring of Honor, and the veteran has his eye on the tag team division.

Daniels spoke to Lexy Nair backstage during ROH TV on Honor Club about his plans for the future. Winning the ROH tag titles was one of the proudest achievements in Daniels’ career. In a perfect world, he would call up Frankie Kazarian for one more run. Unfortunately, circumstances make that impossible. Daniels will not go back on his word as a man of honor. (Daniels and Kaz were forced to split after failing to win the AEW tag titles in 2021.) Daniels does have someone else in mind.

Matt Sydal walked into the scene. The answer is yes. Sydal views Daniels as a guiding light in his career. CD helped mold Sydal from a backyard wrestler into a champion. There is nothing they can’t accomplish together. Sydal will die flying or die trying.

A new tag team has entered #ROH as @facdaniels teams up with @MattSydal!

Daniels is a four-time ROH tag team champion. He won the inaugural titles with Donovan Morgan in 2002, claimed gold with Sydal in 2006, then earned the straps twice more with Kaz in 2015 and 2016. Daniels and Sydal started their reign by dethroning Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero. After three successful title defenses, Daniels and Sydal dropped the belts to the Briscoes. The reign of Daniels and Sydal lasted 91 days.

