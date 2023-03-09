Mark Briscoe is coming for Samoa Joe and the ROH TV title

Mark Briscoe is looking to fulfill his destiny, and it involves Samoa Joe and the ROH World Television Championship.

Joe competed in the opener of ROH TV on Honor Club (Mar. 9, 2023) to defend the TV title against former champ Tony Deppen. Joe used his size advantage to muscle Deppen around the ring. Deppen relied on speed for flashes of offense on a shotgun dropkick and slingshot cutter. Deppen charged into the corner to connect on a running knee strike. Joe ate the blow full but also managed to slam Deppen on a uranage. Joe took the worst of that exchange, so Deppen went high risk on a flying stomp. Deppen missed the mark and jammed his knee on the landing. Joe was weary in the corner, so Deppen charged again for a running knee. This time, Joe was ready and caught him for a clean uranage. Joe went for the sleeper, but Deppen slipped out low for a roll-up. Joe kicked out then clobbered the challenger with a clothesline. The King of Television finished with a Musclebuster for victory.

Joe took the mic for a post-match speech. No matter how much ROH changes, one thing always remains true in the ring. Joe runs things around here. The champ needs challengers, so he called out anyone in the back to make their case.

Reach for the sky!

Enter Briscoe. Mark declared that winning the TV title is his destiny, so he proposed a match. Joe accepted. Any day he gets to fight a Briscoe is a good day for him.

Samoa Joe versus Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Television Championship has not been officially announced as of this writing. It seems like a logical choice to be included as part of the Supercard of Honor PPV card on March 31.

Are you picking Samoa Joe or Mark Briscoe to walk out with the ROH TV title?