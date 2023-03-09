Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- While running down a full list of the backstage producers for each segment on this week’s Raw, Fightful Select said there was no producer listed for John Cena’s return angle where he destroyed Austin Theory on the mic. This has led many people to believe that Cena had full control over how that segment played out.
- Regarding Vince McMahon’s new look and return to Raw this week, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard that McMahon was snuck into the building.
- WrestleVotes said Vince was in the Gorilla position the entire show, but his presence did not affect anything on the show’s script.
- CNBC was told by multiple people in the know that WWE “is set to meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first-round bids.”
- On his podcast, YouTube star Logan Paul mentioned that his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins will take place on night one of the event. That’s because it’s the same date as Paul’s birthday, on April 1.
- Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston noted that WWE’s appearance on this list of sports wagering registrants with the Indiana Gaming Commission “may or may not be related” to the story that WWE is trying to legalize gambling on scripted match results.
