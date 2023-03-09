Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Chi-City (Mar. 9, 8 pm CT)

Aaron Payne vs. Blair Onys vs. Lobo Okami vs. Sabin Gauge vs. Shane Mercer vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson (Scramble Match) Isaias Velazquez vs. Koda Hernandez Angel Escalera & Chico Suave vs. GPA & Laynie Luck Carlos Romo vs. Craig Mitchell Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Cole Radrick (Freelance Legacy Championship)

Freelance are back and bringing it, with two title matches and Carlos Romo making his way to Chicago to face Craig Mitchell!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ACTION It’s Cool (Mar. 10, 7 pm ET)

Kevin Ryan vs. O’Shay Edwards Bobby Flacco vs. Carlos Romo Billie Starkz vs. Devlyn Macabre Brogan Finlay vs. Steve Manders Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) AC Mack vs. Derek Neal

And Romo's US tour continues on into Georgia, where ACTION Cat has booked him against Bobby Flaco! Plus Violence Is Forever defend the tag titles and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 (Mar. 10-12)

—Night One (Mar. 10, 8 pm CET)—

Anil Marik vs. Elijah Blum vs. Fast Time Moodo vs. Gulyas Jr. (16 Carat Alternate Qualifying Match) Arez vs. Komander (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Mike D vs. Tristan Archer (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Metehan vs. Shigehiro Irie (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Fuminori Abe vs. Masha Slamovich (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Axel Tischer vs. Davey Richards (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Peter Tihanyi vs. Trey Miguel (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Francesco Akira vs. Laurance Roman (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Ahura vs. Maggot (16 Carat Gold First Round Match)

—Night Two (Mar. 11, 7:30 pm CET)—

16 Carat Gold Quarterfinals Aliss Ink (c) vs. Ava Everett vs. Baby Allison vs. Iva Kolasky (wXw Women’s Championship) Arrows of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) vs. Frenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto) (c) (wXw World Tag Team Championship) Bobby Gunns (Career) vs. Norman Harras (Job) (Job vs. Career Match)

—Night Three (Mar. 12, 5 pm CET)—

16 Carat Gold Semifinals & Finals

Don't let the relative brevity of this year's entry fool you, folks— Germany's wXw are doing their usual jam-packed festival week of action for 16 Carat, including another round of AMBITION and the usual Inner Circle warmup show, I just wanted to give my poor wrists a break this time around! Anyway, it's 16 Carat, with all the guests that entails, plus Bobby Gunns puts his career as an active wrestler on the line against Norman Harras' office job!

Check it out on wXwNOW!, folks.

IWS vs. GCW Un-F’n-Sanctioned (Mar. 11)

Alec Price & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Amazingly Sweet (Alex Maze & Kristara) Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) Allie Katch vs. Melanie Havok (c) (IWS Women’s Championship) Team GCW (Cole Radrick, Dyln McKay, John Wayne Murdoch, & Marcus Mathers) vs. Team IWS (Black Dynamite, JT Producer, Karl Jepson, & Shayne Hawke) Matt Falco vs. Steve Manders (Beer Bash Match) Green Phantom & Sexxxy Eddy vs. Mance Warner & Rina Yamashita (Fans Bring the Weapons Match) Gringo Loco vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey LuFisto vs. Sawyer Wreck Benjamin Tull (c) vs. Tony Deppen (IWS World Heavyweight Championship)

GCW are invading Quebec's International Wrestling Syndicate on their own turf! Every match is interpromotional, and IWS's mostly-local talent pool means it's all fresh and exciting!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Mercedes Martinez vs. Rosemary

Starting off hot with this little gem from Smash's archives, check it out!

Dominic Garrini vs. Matthew Justice

And now some hard hitting action from AIW, enjoy!

Hoodslam March Forth

Last but not least we've got a whole Hoodslam show for you, ya lucky ducks! Don't miss it!

