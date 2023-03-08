Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the word that Vince McMahon was only at Raw this week to visit with John Cena was something they were simply telling everyone and “there’s more to it” than what anyone has been told or made aware of.

Fightful Select notes they had talent telling them they “intentionally avoided associating” with McMahon, even though they believe they’ll have to have future dealings with him.

The Observer says the plan is for Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch & Lita at WrestleMania 39 but Rousey’s injury has complicated matters. She’s still expected to work the show, but may not be 100-percent.

Regarding this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, Meltzer said on WOR that people are being asked about being inducted, so despite the lack of announcements so close to the show, it’s definitely happening.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s not certain Jay White is going to WWE, even though all indications have been that he will. It’s also been said that “if he is going to WWE, it’s not something well known within the company by many because multiple people who normally know haven’t heard his name mentioned.”

AEW’s house show schedule won’t be consistent at first, says PW Insider. They’re simply in a feeling out process now to see about making it profitable and Jeff Jarrett was brought in at least in part to help sell shows.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.